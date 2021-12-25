Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1862 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1862 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1862 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

