1 Pfennig 1862 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1) F (1)