1 Pfennig 1872 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1872 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

