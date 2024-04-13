Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1872 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1872
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1872 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
