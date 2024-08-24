Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt 1872

Silver coins

Obverse Kreuzer 1872
Reverse Kreuzer 1872
Kreuzer 1872
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1872
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1872
1 Pfennig 1872
Average price 9 $
Sales
0 31
