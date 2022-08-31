Kreuzer 1872 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)