Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1872 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1872 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1872 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place December 2, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1872 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1872 at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1872 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR

