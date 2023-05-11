Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1861 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1861 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1861 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 600. Bidding took place April 9, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (9)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

