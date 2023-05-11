Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1861 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1861
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 600. Bidding took place April 9, 2020.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
