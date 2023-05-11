1 Pfennig 1861 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1861 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 600. Bidding took place April 9, 2020.

Сondition No grade (9)