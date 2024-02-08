1 Pfennig 1870 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place December 25, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) No grade (8)