Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1870 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1870 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1870 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place December 25, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (6)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 19, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1870 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt copper coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search