Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1870 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1870
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1 Pfennig 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place December 25, 2021.
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 460 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
