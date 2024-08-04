Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Circulation coins 3 Reichsmark of Weimar Republic - Germany

type-coin
type-coin

3 Reichsmark 1931-1933

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1931 A 13,324,000 4 5311931 D 2,232,000 0 1491931 E 2,235,000 1 1701931 F 2,357,000 0 1771931 G 1,468,000 0 1311931 J 1,115,000 0 801932 A 2,933,000 1 871932 D 1,986,000 0 951932 F 653,000 0 891932 G 210,000 1 431932 J 1,336,000 0 1031933 G 152,000 0 41
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic All German coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search