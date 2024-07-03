Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1931 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,115,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Schulman
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
