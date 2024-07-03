Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1931 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,115,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (17)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Schulman - December 14, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction GINZA - August 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1931 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search