3 Reichsmark 1932 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1670 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (11) AU (16) XF (51) VF (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (11)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (4)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (12)

Heritage (4)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (6)

Kroha (2)

Künker (20)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (1)

WAG (8)

Westfälische (2)