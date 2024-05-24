Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,986,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1670 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (11)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (20)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

