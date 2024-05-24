Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,986,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1670 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
