Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,336,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (17)
- London Coins (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search