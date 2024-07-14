Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,336,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

