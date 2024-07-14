3 Reichsmark 1932 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (3) AU (30) XF (57) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) PF65 (4) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Auction World (2)

Busso Peus (4)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (3)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (14)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (17)

London Coins (3)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (5)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (3)

UBS (1)

WAG (9)

Westfälische (3)