Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,933,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

