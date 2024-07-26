Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,933,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
