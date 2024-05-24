Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,468,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (15)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (33)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (16)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price

