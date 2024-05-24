Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,468,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
