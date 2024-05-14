Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,232,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
