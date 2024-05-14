3 Reichsmark 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

