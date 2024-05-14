Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,232,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

