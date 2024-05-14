Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 210,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1955 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
