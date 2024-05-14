Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 210,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1295 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1955 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 G at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

