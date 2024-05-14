Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1933 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1933 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1933 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 152,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1933 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3670 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2824 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1933 G at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

