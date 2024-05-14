Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1933 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 152,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1933 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2824 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
