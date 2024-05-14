3 Reichsmark 1931 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (9) AU (36) XF (85) VF (34) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (12)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (4)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (10)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (20)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (40)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (6)

Teutoburger (18)

WAG (20)