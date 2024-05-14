Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1931 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,235,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (12)
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (20)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (40)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (6)
- Teutoburger (18)
- WAG (20)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search