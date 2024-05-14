Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1931 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,235,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1838 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

