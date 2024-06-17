Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 653,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (22)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

