3 Reichsmark 1932 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

