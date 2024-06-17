Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 653,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (22)
- Heritage (5)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (19)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
