3 Reichsmark 1931 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,357,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
