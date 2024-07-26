3 Reichsmark 1931 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (20) AU (40) XF (87) VF (20) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) AU58 (1) PF65 (2) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

