Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1931 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,357,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (11)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (46)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (22)
  • WAG (16)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1931 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search