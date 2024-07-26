Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1931 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1931 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,324,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (531) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4516 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1931 A at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
