Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1931 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,324,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (531) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1931 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4516 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
