Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Coin of Saxony 3 Mark of German Empire - Germany
3 Mark 1908-1913Saxony
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1908 E 276,073 1 1111909 E 1,196,719 3 2731910 E 745,000 1 1921911 E 581,250 1 1371912 E 378,750 2 1501913 E 306,500 0 92
3 Mark 1913Saxony
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1913 E Battle of Nations 999,999 17,000 9 1093
3 Mark 1917Saxony
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1917 E Frederick the Wise 100 0 581917 E Frederick the Wise. Restrike 100 0 391917 E Frederick the Wise. One-sided strike - 0 51917 E Frederick the Wise. Klippe 100 0 4
3 Mark 1917 PatternSaxony
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1917 E 0 1
