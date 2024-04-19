3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2078 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (38) UNC (5) AU (2) XF (10) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF64 (2) PF62 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (29)

Möller (3)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (1)