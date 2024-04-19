Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Frederick the Wise
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2078 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (29)
- Möller (3)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
117082 $
Price in auction currency 110000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search