Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Frederick the Wise

Obverse 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" Frederick the Wise - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" Frederick the Wise - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2078 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
117082 $
Price in auction currency 110000 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

For the sale of 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

