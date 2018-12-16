3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise. Klippe (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place July 5, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (1)