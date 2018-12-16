Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise. Klippe (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Frederick the Wise. Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place July 5, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
