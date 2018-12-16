Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise. Klippe (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Frederick the Wise. Klippe

Obverse 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" Frederick the Wise Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" Frederick the Wise Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place July 5, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Frühwald - July 6, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date July 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1917 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search