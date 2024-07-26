Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise. Restrike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Frederick the Wise. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4837 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- GINZA (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Katz (17)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
