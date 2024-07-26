Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise. Restrike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Frederick the Wise. Restrike

Obverse 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" Frederick the Wise Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" Frederick the Wise Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4837 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 31, 2023
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

