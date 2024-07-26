Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 306,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

