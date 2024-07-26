Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 306,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2016 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
