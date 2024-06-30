3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (52) UNC (17) AU (23) XF (60) VF (25) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) XF45 (2) PF68 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (7) PF64 (2) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (12) Service NGC (11) PCGS (7) ННР (2) ANACS (1) CCG (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (3)

Aurea (1)

AURORA (1)

BAC (16)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (5)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)

Grün (8)

Heritage (8)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (5)

ibercoin (1)

Inasta (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (11)

Kroha (1)

Künker (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (7)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma Aste (2)

NOONANS (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (5)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Wu-eL (1)

Zöttl (1)