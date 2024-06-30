Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 745,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1427 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

