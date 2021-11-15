3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1697 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1)