Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Frederick the Wise. One-sided strike
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1697 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Möller (4)
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search