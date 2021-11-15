Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony". Frederick the Wise. One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Frederick the Wise. One-sided strike

Obverse 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" Frederick the Wise One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" Frederick the Wise One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. Frederick the Wise. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1697 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (4)
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
