Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse Pattern 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30000 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,243. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Germany 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

