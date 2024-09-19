Pattern 3 Mark 1917 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1917 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30000 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,243. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

