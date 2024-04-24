Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 276,073

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

