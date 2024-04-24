Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 276,073
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
