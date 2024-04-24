3 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30147 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,260. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (50) UNC (14) AU (18) XF (17) VF (10) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) XF45 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (3) PF65 (4) PF64 (3) PF63 (3) PF62 (2) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (10) Service PCGS (15) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (3)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (8)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (8)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (5)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (15)

Leu (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (6)

TMAJK sro (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (2)