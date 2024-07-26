Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony". Battle of Nations (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Battle of Nations
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 999,999
- Mintage PROOF 17,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1093)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Saxony" with mark E. Battle of Nations. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
