3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony". Battle of Nations (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Saxony" with mark E. Battle of Nations. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

