Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony". Battle of Nations (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Battle of Nations

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" Battle of Nations - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" Battle of Nations - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 999,999
  • Mintage PROOF 17,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1093)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Saxony" with mark E. Battle of Nations. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (41)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Aste (4)
  • Auction World (20)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aurea (13)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (38)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (9)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Chiswick Auctions (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (5)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (11)
  • COINSNET (16)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Eeckhout (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (18)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (8)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GGN (4)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (69)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (18)
  • Höhn (52)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (7)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (69)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (7)
  • Künker (60)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (12)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (9)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (15)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Niemczyk (18)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOA (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numedux (6)
  • Numimarket (13)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (37)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Picena (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (6)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (4)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (18)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
  • Rhenumis (10)
  • Rimon Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (4)
  • Russiancoin (15)
  • Rzeszowski DA (30)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (20)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Stephen Album (7)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • Teutoburger (71)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (4)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (68)
  • WCN (17)
  • Westfälische (9)
  • Wójcicki (16)
  • Zöttl (11)
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search