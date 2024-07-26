Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 581,250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3415 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
