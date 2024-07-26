Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 581,250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3415 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 17, 2008.

Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

