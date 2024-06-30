3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

