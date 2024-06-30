Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,196,719

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (273)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
