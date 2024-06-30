Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,196,719
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (273)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
