Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 378,750
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30919 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3 Mark 1912 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
