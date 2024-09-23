Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1760

Gold coins (Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV
8 Escudos 1760 NR JV
Average price 5100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 PN J
8 Escudos 1760 PN J
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 4 Escudos 1760 PN J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1760 PN J
4 Escudos 1760 PN J
Average price 1800 $
Sales
1 13
Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV
2 Escudos 1760 NR JV
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 PN J
2 Escudos 1760 PN J
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 14

Gold coins (Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV
8 Escudos 1760 NR JV
Average price 3300 $
Sales
1 19
Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 PN J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 PN J
8 Escudos 1760 PN J
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 4 Escudos 1760 PN J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1760 PN J
4 Escudos 1760 PN J
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 PN J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 PN J
2 Escudos 1760 PN J
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR J
2 Escudos 1760 NR J
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV
2 Escudos 1760 NR JV
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Escudo 1760 PN J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1760 PN J
1 Escudo 1760 PN J
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 12
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search