8 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2518 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
