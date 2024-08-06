Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2518 $
Price in auction currency 2350 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - April 7, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

