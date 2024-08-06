Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search