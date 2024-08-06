Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1760 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search