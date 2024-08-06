2 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (10) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (2)