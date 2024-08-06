Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1816 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
