Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1816 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction iNumis - March 25, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date March 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

