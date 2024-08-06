Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1760 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 960 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
