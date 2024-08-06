Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1760 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 960 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - November 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

