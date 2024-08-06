Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,971)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,370. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
3204 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2306 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search