4 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,370. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

