Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,971)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,370. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
3204 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2306 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1760 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search