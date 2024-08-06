Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1760 NR J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1760 NR J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR J at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 NR J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

