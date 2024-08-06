2 Escudos 1760 NR J (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1)