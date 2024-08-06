Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1760 NR J (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
