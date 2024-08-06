Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1760 NR JV (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20695 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9334 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
2893 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
