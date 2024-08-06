Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1760 NR JV (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20695 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9334 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
2893 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1760 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search