Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1071 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6149 $
Price in auction currency 5600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3742 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
