8 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1071 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2014.

