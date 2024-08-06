2 Escudos 1760 NR JV (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)