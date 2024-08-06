Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1760 NR JV (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1760 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 554 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
