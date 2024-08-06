Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,925. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2063 $
Price in auction currency 1925 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
866 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
