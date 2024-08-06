Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1760 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,925. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2063 $
Price in auction currency 1925 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
866 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 4 Escudos 1760 PN J at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

