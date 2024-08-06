Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1760 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1760 PN J - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - October 7, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Schulman - May 14, 2016
Seller Schulman
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 PN J at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

