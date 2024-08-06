Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1760 PN J (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1760 with mark PN J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (6)
- ibercoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search