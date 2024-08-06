Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1760 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2733 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction CNG - January 4, 2012
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1760 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search