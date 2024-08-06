Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1760 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1760 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2733 $
Price in auction currency 2550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
