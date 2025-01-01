Catalog
Australia
Period:
1837-1936
1837-1936
Victoria
1837-1901
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Home
Catalog
Australian coins price guide
Edward VII
Half Sovereign
Gold coins Half Sovereign of Edward VII - Australia
Half Sovereign 1902-1910
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1902
S
84,000
0
27
1903
S
231,000
0
28
1904
P
60,030
1
25
1906
S
308,000
0
27
1906
M
82,042
0
10
1907
M
405,034
0
20
1908
S
538,000
1
32
1908
M
405,034
0
21
1908
P
24,668
0
14
1909
M
186,094
0
23
1909
P
44,022
0
15
1910
S
474,000
1
56
