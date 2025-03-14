flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1903 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1903 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1903 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC231,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1903
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:280 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1903 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1903 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30159 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
550 NZD
Price in auction currency 550 NZD
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
SellerWAG
DateApril 16, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionAU58
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 29, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 29, 2020
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 27, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1903 S at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1903 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1903 with mark S is 280 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1903 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1903 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1903 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1903 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

