Half Sovereign 1904 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1904 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1904 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,030

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1904
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:990 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1904 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1904 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,300. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 15, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Coin Cabinet - March 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
SellerStack's
DateOctober 21, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - August 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 27, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 16, 2020
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 25, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 22, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1904 P at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1904 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1904 with mark P is 990 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1904 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1904 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1904 with the letters P?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1904 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

