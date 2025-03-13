flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1906 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1906 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1906 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC308,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1906
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:340 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1906 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (27)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1906 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23324 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 1, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 6, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 28, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Heritage - March 26, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 26, 2020
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Heritage - December 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 S at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 31, 2019
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1906 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1906 with mark S is 340 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1906 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1906 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1906 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1906 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

