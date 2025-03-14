flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1910 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1910 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1910 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC474,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1910
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:260 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1910 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1910 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23328 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 920. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
550 NZD
Price in auction currency 550 NZD
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS62
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 1, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 1, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1910 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1910 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1910 with mark S is 260 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1910 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1910 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1910 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1910 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

